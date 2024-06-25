SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Austin Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,005,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

