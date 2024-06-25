Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 28,379 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $33,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,264,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,214,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EFG opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.