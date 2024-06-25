Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in State Street by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE STT opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.