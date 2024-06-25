Strategic Planning Group LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,450 shares of company stock worth $35,023,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

