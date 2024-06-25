Strategic Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.35, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.