Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

NYSE UNP opened at $226.36 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.81 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

