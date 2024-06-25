Saga 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.09 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $144.12 million and approximately $43.09 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,015,797,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,766,227 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,015,726,587 with 95,740,204 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.51473004 USD and is up 14.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $45,681,277.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars.

