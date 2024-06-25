Beldex Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $242.44 million and $1.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.35 or 0.05504221 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041251 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009078 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015271 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013393 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011370 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002676 BTC.
About Beldex
BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,438,328 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,058,328 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
