Sapphire Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $147.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.35 or 0.05504221 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,795,873,997 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,194,974 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)"

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

