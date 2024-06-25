Nano Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $121.35 million and $2.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,177.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00620488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00115478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00262357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00072963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

