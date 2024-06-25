sUSD Trading Down 0.3% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. sUSD has a total market cap of $33.61 million and $3.70 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 33,821,930 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

