Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Decreased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.6% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,666.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 306.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 317,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

