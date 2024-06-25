TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.5 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-3.05 EPS.

SNX stock opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.36.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

