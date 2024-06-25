Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

