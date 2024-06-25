Beacon Wealthcare LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

