Beacon Wealthcare LLC Purchases 48 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $546.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $471.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

