887 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

