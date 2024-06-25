JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) is Strategic Planning Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC owned 1.00% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,071,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

