International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,020,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. The company has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.