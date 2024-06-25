Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.9% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

