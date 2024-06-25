Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,985,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.2% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.1% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $471.51 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

