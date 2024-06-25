Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $20.03 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 134,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

UPS stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.