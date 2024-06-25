Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,762 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 27,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $180.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

