360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 360 Capital Mortgage REIT news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 6,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.07 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of A$31,185.57 ($20,790.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 101,481 shares of company stock valued at $524,773 over the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Further Reading

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

