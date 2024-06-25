CGN Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,358 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.