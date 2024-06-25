CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

