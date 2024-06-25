CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.