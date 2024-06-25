CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

MCD stock opened at $260.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

