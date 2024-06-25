Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.