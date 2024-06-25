Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.