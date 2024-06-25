CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Shares of BX opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

