CGN Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

