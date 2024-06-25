CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,434,996 shares of company stock worth $1,069,616,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

