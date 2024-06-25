CGN Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYMU opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

