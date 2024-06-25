American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Reduced by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

AXP opened at $230.92 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.96 and a 200-day moving average of $214.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

