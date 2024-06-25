CGN Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.