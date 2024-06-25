Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $411.94 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 7% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $411.94 million and approximately $42.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.28 or 0.00080591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,642 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,636.53646421 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.56356297 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $56,270,063.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

