Rune Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,023.55 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00006709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $80,487.96 and approximately $89,023.55 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.1663404 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $95,745.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

