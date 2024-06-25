Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $121,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,653 shares of company stock worth $270,409. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liquidia by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

