Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Financial Contrast

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.44% 7.65% 3.97% Global Medical REIT 13.77% 3.54% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $250.61 million 9.02 $95.34 million $1.07 22.95 Global Medical REIT $141.05 million 4.14 $20.61 million $0.23 38.72

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 365.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Four Corners Property Trust and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

