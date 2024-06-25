Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Head to Head Comparison

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $30.98 million 1.97 -$10.30 million N/A N/A AG Mortgage Investment Trust $60.52 million 3.33 $53.78 million $1.74 3.93

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations for Highlands REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -10.86% -1.60% -1.03% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 20.84% 10.05% 0.50%

Volatility & Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 22.68, indicating that its share price is 2,168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

