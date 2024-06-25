Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,408.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

