259,744 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 259,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

