Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 588.27%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.