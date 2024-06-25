Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,962 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

