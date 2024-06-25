SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

SM Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 210.7% per year over the last three years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NYSE SM opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

