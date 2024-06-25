Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,344 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 78,142 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.