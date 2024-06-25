BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

