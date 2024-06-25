Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

