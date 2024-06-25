Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,021 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

